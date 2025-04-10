Vinesh Phogat opts for ₹4 Crore cash award from Haryana Government

Wrestler and first-time MLA Vinesh Phogat has chosen a ₹4 crore cash reward offered by the Haryana government, exercising her right under the state's sports policy after being promised benefits on par with an Olympic silver medallist.

Phogat, a three-time Olympian and gold medal hopeful at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was disqualified ahead of the final bout in the 50kg category for being overweight. Despite the setback, she was lauded for her contribution to Indian wrestling and for leading the protest movement against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Later, she successfully contested the Haryana Assembly elections from Julana on a Congress ticket.

Following her disqualification, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had assured Phogat that she would be honoured similarly to an Olympic medallist. In March, during the Budget Session of the Assembly, Phogat had reminded the government of this commitment, stating, “It’s not about money, it’s about respect.”

Under the Haryana sports policy, Olympic silver medallists are eligible to choose between three benefits — a ₹4 crore cash prize, a Group A government job under the Outstanding Sportsperson quota, or a plot of land from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Phogat formally submitted her preference for the cash reward earlier this week, according to official sources.

CM Saini reaffirmed the government's stance, calling Phogat “Haryana’s pride” and saying that her honour would remain intact despite the technical disqualification. "A procedural issue should not undermine her years of service and contribution to Indian sports," he had posted on social media.

Phogat’s decision comes amid continued discussions around how state governments recognise athletes who have represented the country, regardless of podium finishes.