Vinesh Phogat gives birth to baby boy: Reports

The former Olympian and world championship medalist Vinesh Phogat has reportedly given birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Harvinder Phogat, Vinesh’s elder brother, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that Vinesh had given birth to a baby boy.

As per reports, both Vinesh and her child are in good health.

Earlier this year, the former wrestler had announced her pregnancy via social media.

Vinesh is a three-time Olympian. At the 2024 Summer Olympics, she reached the final and became the first Indian woman wrestler to do so.

Soon after she was disqualified for exceeding the permissible weight limit, she hung up her boots.

Post-retirement, Vinesh returned to India and enter politics. After winning the assembly elections on a Congress party ticket, she is currently a member of Haryana Legislative Assembly from the Julana constituency.