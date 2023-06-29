Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to train in Kyrgyzstan and Hungary

Days after calling off their protests against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Indian wrestlers and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Athletes Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to head out to Kyrgystan and Hungary for international training camps.

The duo sent in their proposals to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) TOPS team, and the same was cleared within 24 hrs of their request.



While Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia will head out to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan, for 36 days training camp, World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat will first head out to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a week of training, then to Tata, Hungary for 18 days of training camp.



Vinesh will be accompanied by physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Sangeeta Phogat, and Coach Sudesh; Bajrang will be accompanied by Coach Sujeet Maan, Physiotherapist Anuj Gupta, sparring partner Jitender, and Strength and Conditioning expert Kaazi Hasan.



The government will fund Vinesh, Bajrang, their sparring partners Sangeeta Phogat and Jitender, and coaches Sudesh and Sujeet Maan's air tickets, board and lodging costs, camp expenses, airport transfer costs, OPA, and other miscellaneous costs.

Additionally, the cost for the other support staff accompanying the wrestlers will be borne by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

Both Vinesh and Bajrang are set to leave in the first week of July.

The wrestlers practicing earlier this month

Earlier this month, The Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonepat started buzzing as protesting wrestlers joined several of their colleagues to prepare for the Asian Games trials.

Vinesh Phogat, one of the prominent faces of the protest against the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had visited the centre on June 9 for practice while her cousin sister Geeta Phogat also hit the mat for the trials.

Bajrang and his sparring partner Jitender Kinha have already started practicing at the Bahalgarh centre, where the national camp for men's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers is held throughout the year.