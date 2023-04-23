Wrestling
Wrestlers' Protest LIVE: "No response from Ministry, we are kept in dark," allege wrestlers
The wrestlers are set to address the media in a press conference at 4pm on Sunday.
As we speak, Indian wrestlers, including the likes of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, are once again on their route to Jantar Mantar to rekindle their protests against the Wrestling Federation of India and its top brass.
Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 23 April 2023 11:36 AM GMT
Wrestlers continue to sit at Jantar Mantar
Almost an hour since the media interaction and the wrestlers continue to sit at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.
- 23 April 2023 10:50 AM GMT
"I do not want to be WFI President"
I don't want to be the WFI President. I am an active player and I don't have any intention to come into power," Bajrang asserts at the end of the interaction.
- 23 April 2023 10:49 AM GMT
"Lot of people better than current president"
"There are lot better people than our current president in the sport. If we want to take the sport forward, former players can take it not the politician," adds Bajrang.
- 23 April 2023 10:48 AM GMT
"We have stopped talking to Babita"
"We have stopped talking to Babita Phogat since she is a member of the committee. We just do not know what is happening," says Bajrang Punia.
- 23 April 2023 10:46 AM GMT
"We don't know what the committee is doing"
"We do not know what the appointed committees are doing. We are just demanding justice," Vinesh adds.