War of words- Vinesh asks cousin Babita not to weaken wrestlers' protest

New Delhi: A war of words among the family members, one of the typical bollywood script played out at the ongoing wrestlers protest when Olympian Vinesh Phogat decided to take on her cousin Babita Phogat.

Vinesh asked Babita not to "weaken" the ongoing protest by the wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since Sunday, demanding criminal action against Singh over alleged sexual harassment and intimidation.

"If you are not standing for the rights of aggrieved female wrestlers, Babita sister, I request you with folded hands not to weaken our movement. It has taken years for female wrestlers to speak up against their abusers. You are also a woman, try to understand our pain," Vinesh tweeted.

अगर पीड़ित महिला पहलवालों के हक़ में नहीं खड़ी हो सकती तो बबीता बहन आपसे हाथ जोड़कर विनती है कि हमारे आंदोलन को कमज़ोर तो मत करो



सालों लगे हैं महिला पहलवानों को अपने उत्पीड़क के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाने में



https://t.co/cfk9W1yTvj — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) April 29, 2023

Babita had earlier tweeted about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers.

"Priyanka Vadra reached Jantar Mantar with her personal secretary Sandeep Singh to seek justice for women wrestlers, but this person himself has been accused of misbehaving women and insulting a Dalit woman,” Babita, who contested and lost in the last Haryana Assembly elections from BJP ticket, said in her tweet.

The Delhi Police Friday registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Priyanka Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal visited the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.