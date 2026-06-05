Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series: Manisha Bhanwala, Neha Sangwan clinch gold medals

Indian wrestlers continued their good showing to clinch two more gold medals on the second day of the Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series in Mongolia on Friday.

Former Asian Champion Manisha Bhanwala (57Kg) and defending champion Neha Sangwan (59Kg) bagged the titles in the women's freestyle wrestling.

Manisha defeated senior world and Asian medalist Sim Son Il of North Korea in the final on a victory by fall to bag her second Ranking Series title of the year.

Meanwhile, Neha defeated 5-3 Pyol Hong of North Korea in a close final to bag her second consecutive gold in Mongolia, following last year's 57kg title.

🤼Neha Sangwan bags another GOLD🥇 for India in Ulaanbaatar



She clinches the 59kg title with a narrow 5-3 win over North Korea's Pyol Hong.#Wrestling pic.twitter.com/wZChBX7ihc — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 5, 2026

On the other hand, Neelam Sirohi and Sahil Kadyan bagged bronze medals in the women's 50 kg category and men's 60 kg Greco-Roman category, respectively.

Neelam defeated Kazakhstan's Maral Tangirbergenova while Sahil received a walkover against fellow compatriot Sumit Dalal, who suffered an injury in semis.

In women's 53kg, Meenakshi Goyat, who defeated Vinesh Phogat at Asian Games trials, failed to medal, losing to the home favourite Namuuntsetseg Ochir in repechage.

The final five women's freestyle weight categories (55-62-65-68-76 Kg) and the first three men's freestyle (74-86-92 Kg) categories will commence tomorrow.