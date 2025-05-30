Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series: Antim Panghal wins 53 kg women's gold medal

The Indian wrestlers continued their good run at the Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series, winning six medals on the second day of the competition in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Friday.

Four of the six medals were the gold medals won by Indian women's freestyle wrestlers, Antim Panghal (53 Kg), Neha Sangwan (57 Kg), Muskan (59 Kg), and Harshita (72 Kg).

Meanwhile, Suraj won the silver medal in the men's Greco-Roman 60 Kg category, and Neelam had to settle for a bronze medal in the women's 50 kg freestyle category.

The Paris Olympian Antim Panghal was the first gold medalist of the day for India as she took a technical superiority win over European medalist Natalia Malysheva of Russia in the final bout.

🚨#News l 🇮🇳Antim Panghal wins Gold 🥇 at the Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series🏆



She clinched the 53 Kg Women's Freestyle title with a win over Natalia Malysheva of UWW in the final🔥

On the other hand, Neha Snagwan, who was in her debut senior international tournament, clinched a narrow 4-0 win in the final against the former Olympian Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia.

Muskan and Harshita, the other two wrestlers, secured their titles in a round-robin tournament, each winning all four of their matches to top the group.

India wrapped up the Greco-Roman category with seven medals, including a silver won by Suraj on the second day, placing the Indian Greco-Roman team third overall.

With six medals on the day, India has now taken their medal tally to 12 medals, having 5 Gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals.

The tournament now progresses to its third day, where the final five weight categories in women's wrestling will be decided, alongside the first three gold medals in men's freestyle wrestling.