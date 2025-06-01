Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series: Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat wins bronze medal

Indian wrestlers continued their good performance at the Ulaanbaatar Open in Mongolia, winning four medals on the final day to conclude their first ranking series of the year on a high note.

Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat was the star attraction of the day, but he could deliver a gold medal but won a bronze in the 57 kg category with a 12-2 win over Turkiye's Bekir Keser.

In the semi-final, he was leading 11-6 against Pan-American champion Roman Bravo-Young, but then a 4-point move from the Mexican shifted the momentum, and Aman faced an 11-14 defeat.

Meanwhile, Asian Medalist Udit (61 Kg) won the silver medal in a very close final (4-6) against a former world medalist, Tuvshintulga Tumenbileg of Mongolia, who showed a brilliant defensive masterpiece.

To close the day out, Amit (79 Kg) and Vicky Chahar (97 Kg) showed good performances and registered good wins in their respective bronze medals to take home their maiden ranking series medals.

#News l Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat wins the 🥉bronze medal at the Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series🏆



He wins the men's 57 kg bronze medal match 💪 with a 12-2 scoreline over Turkiye's Bekir Keser.#Bronze #Indianwrestling #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/bMQ2CTNUqE — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 1, 2025

Rahul (57 Kg) was the only Indian wrestler to face a defeat in the evening session as he lost a close bronze medal match (7-9) against Davaabandi Munkh Erdene of Mongolia.

On the other hand, Rohit (65 Kg), Vishal Kaliramana (70 Kg), and Dinesh (125 Kg) could not deliver strong performances and faced an early exit from the tournament.

Indian contingent finished the tournament with 21 medals — 6 Gold, 7 Silver, and 8 Bronze — which will give them good confidence for the coming tournaments, including the World Championships 2025.

List of Gold Medalists:

Anil Mor - 55 Kg Greco-Roman

Antim Panghal - 53 Kg Women's Freestyle

Neha Sangwan - 57 Kg Women's Freestyle

Muskan - 59 Kg Women's Freestyle

Harshita - 72 Kg Women's Freestyle

Reetika Hooda - 76 Kg Women's Freestyle