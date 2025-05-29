Ulaanbaatar Open: Anil Mor wins the 55kg Greco-Roman gold medal

Indian wrestlers had a good start to their campaign at their first ranking series of the year, winning six medals on the opening day of the Ulaanbaatar Open in Mongolia on Thursday.

Anil Mor was the star of the day for the Indian wrestling contingent as he won the men's 55 kg Greco-Roman category gold medal with a pinfall victory against former Asian medalist Ulan Muratbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan.

In a round-robin format, Anil won all of his four bouts to clinch his maiden senior international medal and finish the tournament at the top of the podium.

🚨#news l 🥇Gold for 🇮🇳 Anil Mor at the Ulaanbaatar Ranking Series in the Men's 55kg Greco Roman Category.



He secured a pinfall victory in the final round match against Kyrgyz wrestler Ulan Muratbek Uulu💪#Indianwrestling #ulaanbaatar #wrestling pic.twitter.com/nTbbKT8eRE — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 29, 2025

On the other hand, Prince (82 Kg) and Nitesh (97 Kg) clinched the silver medals in their respective categories.

Prince was teched in the final bout by the Asian medalist Shahin Eidimohammed Badaghimfrad of Qatar, whereas Nitesh fought well before going down (4-5) against Paris Olympic medalist Uzur Dzhuzupbekov of Kyrgyzstan.

On the opening day, the seven Indian Greco-Roman categories were in action, while India won medals in six categories. Ankit Gulia (72 Kg) was the only wrestler to miss out on a medal on the day.

The competition will now move to the second day, with the first five weight categories to begin in women's wrestling. On the other hand, the final three Greco-Roman gold medals will also be decided.

Indian medals on the day:

Gold - Anil Mor - 55 Kg Greco Roman

Silver - Prince - 82 Kg Greco-Roman

Silver - Nitesh - 97 Kg Greco-Roman

Bronze - Nishant Phogat - 77 Kg Greco-Roman

Bronze - Karan Kamboj - 87 Kg Greco Roman

Bronze - Neeraj - 67 Kg Greco Roman