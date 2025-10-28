U23 World Wrestling C'ships: Sujeet Kalkal is World Champion

Sujeet Kalkal scripted his name into history by lifting the men’s 65kg freestyle title at the U23 World Championship in Novi Sad, Serbia late on Monday.

Sujeet delivered an outstanding performance against World Championships bronze medalist Umidjon Jalolov of Uzbekistan, defeating his opponent by technical superiority (10–0).

Sujeet’s performance in Serbia makes him only the fourth Indian wrestler after Aman Sehrawat (2022), Reetika Hooda (2023) and Chirag Chikkara (2023) to win a gold at the U23 Worlds.





India concluded the tournament with a total of 9 medals including 1 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze. The women's wrestling team emerged champions with Hansika Lamba (53kg), Sarika Malik (59kg) winning silver medals and Nishu Dahiya (55kg), Neha Sharma (57kg), Pulkit Kandola (65kg), Srishti (68kg) and Priya Malik (76kg) settling for bronze medals.

In Greco-roman, Vishvajit More (55kg) settled for a bronze.