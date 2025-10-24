U23 World Wrestling Championships: Neha Sharma, Pulkit, Srishti and Nishu clinch bronze medals

Indian women's freestyle wrestlers continued to impress at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2025, winning four bronze medals in Serbia on Friday.

Nishu (55 Kg), Neha Sharma (57 Kg), Pulkit (65 Kg), and Srishti (68 Kg) clinched bronze medals after a few commanding victories, taking the Indian medal tally to six bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Hansika Lamba (53 Kg) and Sarika (59 Kg) advanced to the final, where they will fight for gold medals against the Japanese wrestlers on Saturday.

Hansika and Sarika into U23 Worlds Final

The rising star Hansika Lamba delivered a series of commanding performances on her way to the 53kg final.

She opened with an 11–0 technical superiority win over Victoryia Volk, followed it up with an 8–2 win against Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Bayanova, and sealed her semifinal berth with a 10–0 win over Uzbekistan’s Dilshoda Matnazarova.

On the other hand, Sarika had many close bouts, but she showed compsure and edged past her opponents, starting with a 4-2 win over USA's Alexis Janak and then a 5-2 win over Norway's Othelie Hoeie.



She then booked her spot in the finals with a 12-6 win against Poland's Olha Padoshyk in the semi-finals.