U23 World Wrestling C'ships: India women claim team title for the first time in history

The Indian women's freestyle wrestling contingent clinched the team title at the U23 World Wrestling Championships for the first time in history as they pipped Japan for the crown on Saturday.

With five bronze and two silver medal against their names, the Indian women's team notched up a total of 121 points to pip five-time champions Japan by four points in the overall standings.

India's ascent to the top came after Hansika Lamba and Sarika won a silver medal apiece on the final day of the women's competition.

Competing in the women's 53kg final, Lamba bagged India's first silver medal at the championships. She went down 0-4 to Japan's Haruna Morikawa in the gold medal bout.

Around 30 minutes later, Sarika added another silver to India's tally. She also went down to Japan's Ruka Natami 1-3 in the women's 59kg final.

The other medallists for India in women's freestyle included Nishu (bronze in 55kg), Neha (bronze in 57kg), Pulkit (bronze in 65kg), Srishti (bronze in 68kg), and Priya (bronze in 76kg).