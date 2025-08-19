U20 World Wrestling C'ships 2025: Silver for Sumit Malik

Indian grapplers put on a commendable show as the World U20 Championships reached the business end in Samokov, Bulgaria on Tuesday.

All eyes were on Sumit Malik in the final of the men's 57 Kg. Despite putting up a brave show, the youngster went down 5-8 to Magomed Odzamirov. Nonetheless, he picked up a silver medal for his efforts.

🚨#News | Heartbreak for 🇮🇳Sumit Malik in the men's 57 Kg final of the U20 World Wrestling Championships.



Sumit settles for Silver after going 5-8 to Magomed Odzamirov💐#wrestling #uww pic.twitter.com/xx2i1ttGQA — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 19, 2025

Joy for Srishti and Tapsya

In the women's section, however, there was delight for Srishti and Tapsya.

Srishti advanced to the final of women's 68 kg after registering a commanding 7-3 win over Germany's Laura Koehler in the semi finals.

Incidentally, in the previous edition, Srishti had won bronze and by virtue of making the finals, she has now improved the colour of her medal.

Elsewhere, in women's 57 kg category, Tapsya stunned Japan's defending champion Sowaka Uchida to seal her spot in the final as well.

Running out of time and with desperate measures needed, Tapsya, with just 2s on the clock, hoodwinked Uchida with a 'takedown' which swung the result in her favour in dramatic fashion.

Incidentally, the loss was Uchida's first international defeat after 14 consecutive wins.

Both Srishti and Tapsya will grapple for gold on Wednesday night.