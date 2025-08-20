U20 World Wrestling C'ships: Tapsya wins women's 57kg gold

Tapsya claimed India's first gold medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Competing in the women's 57kg weight class, Tapsya beat Felicitas Domajeva of Norway 5-2 in the final.

Tapsya had earlier started her campaign in the tournament with a victory by fall against Dolzhon Tsyngueva in the first round. She was leading 6-0 when she pinned her opponent.

Tapysa then pinned France's Romaissa El Kharroubi in the quarter-finals before staving off a stiff challenge from Japan's Sowaka Uchida 4-3 in a tense semi-final.

#News | Tapsya is the U20 World Champion



She beats Felicitas Domajeva of Norway 5-2 in the women's 57kg final





Srishti wins silver

Meanwhile, India's Srishti took home the silver medal in women's 68kg after losing the gold medal bout.

Up against Ray Hoshino, the Indian was of no match to the Japanese as she conceded the final bout 0-7.

Srishti had earlier beaten Germany's Laura Koehler 7-3 in the semi-finals to book her spot in the gold medal bout.

#News | Srishti wins women's 68kg silver at U20 World Wrestling C'ships



She lost out 0-7 to Japan's Ray Hoshino in the gold medal bout





Priya, Reena enter final

Elsewhere, India's Priya Malik and Reena advanced to the final of their respective weight categories on Wednesday.

While Priya beat Evelin Ujhelji of Serbia 10-0 on technical superiority to advance to the women's 76kg final, Reena took down Voiculescu Alexandra of Romania 11-1 in women's 55kg semi-final.

