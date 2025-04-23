Wrestling U20 Nationals: Priya Malik wins women's 76kg –Complete list of winners

The U20 National Wrestling Championships was held in Kota, Rajastan from April 20 to April 22, 2025.

The most renowned face of the circuit, two-time world U20 medalist Priya Malik, clinched the women's 76 kg title, while the U17 champions Harshita (72 kg) and Suraj (60 kg GR), were also crowned champions in their respective weight class.

However, the reigning U20 world silver medalist, Nitika, had a setback in the women's 62 Kg, settling for the bronze medal. Pragati of Maharashtra clinched the title in this category.

A few other international medalists, like Jaspooran Singh (125 Kg), Reena (55 Kg), Neha Sangwan (57 Kg), and Muskan (59 Kg), also clinched the titles in their respective categories.

Overall, the Haryana wrestling contingent emerged victorious once again, winning all three team titles (WW, FS, GR). Meanwhile, Delhi finished in the silver medal position in all three categories.

Maharahtra (Men's Freestyle Team), Uttar Pradesh (Men's Greco-Roman Team), and Maharashtra (Women's Freestyle Team) clinched the bronze medals in team competition.

Champions of U20 Nationals 2025:

Women's Freestyle: Vineeta (50kg), Himanshi (53kg), Reena (55kg), Neha (57kg), Muskan (59kg), Pragati (62kg), Siksha (65kg), Srishti (68kg), Harshita (72kg), Priya (76kg)

Men's Freestyle: Ankush (57kg), Anuj (61kg), Ashwani (65kg), Sagar (70kg), Vivek (74kg), Amit (79kg), Sachin (86kg), Sachin (92kg), Vishal (97kg), Jaspooran (125kg)

Men's Greco Roman: Anil More (55kg), Suraj (60kg), Mukul Chauhan (63kg), Yogesh (67kg), Akash (72kg), Aman (77kg), Prince (82kg), Rohit (87kg), Naman (97kg), Uttam (130kg)