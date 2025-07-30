U-17 Wrestling World C'ships: Hardeep crowned 110kg GR champion

India's Hardeep was crowned the world champion in men's 110kg Greco-Roman at the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old beat Iran's Yazdan Delrouz on criteria after the scores were level at 3-3 at the end of the regulation time.

The win marked India's first gold medal at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Greece and an even rarer achievement in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Hardeep is now the first-ever heavy weight wrestler in Greco Roman to win a World Championships gold medal for India.

Earlier, Hardeep had gotten the better off Turkey's Emrullah Capkan in the semi-finals, on Monday.

Aditya, Anuj lose bronze medal bouts

Among the other Indians in contention for medals on Tuesday, Aditya Gupta (55kg Greco Roman) and Anuj (65kg Greco Roman) lost their respective bronze medal bouts.

Gupta was pinnned by Iran's Amirreza Saeid Tahmaspourmarzouni while trailing 1-10 to return without a medal.

Meanwhile, Anuj succumbed 0-9 on technical superiority to Dosbol Shamil of Kazakhstan to end his campaign.

Elsewhere, India's Nitin (92kg Greco Roman), Vinit (71kg Greco Roman), Ritesh (60kg Greco Roman), Yuvraj Siddhu Kamanna (51kg Greco Roman), and Yash Kashinath Kamanna (45kg Greco Roman) all suffered losses in their respective weight classes to bow out of competition.

None of them will be in action in the repechage rounds either.