U17 World Wrestling C'ships: Lacky wins men's 110kg FS silver for India

India's Lacky clinched the 110kg men's freestyle silver medal at the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece on Saturday.

Up against Magomedrasul Omarov, who is competing under the neutral United World Wrestling flag, Lacky went down 4-6 in the gold medal bout.

Earlier, the Indian had beaten Iran's Amirhossein Naghdalipour by fall while leading 15-7 in the semi-finals.









Elsewhere, India's Gaurav Punia lost out in the men's 65kg freestyle bronze medal bout.

Punia, fighting against Iran's Morteza Mollamohammadi, lost the bronze medal on criteria after the bout ended 8-8 at regulation time.

The Indian had earlier made his way through the repechage round, recording a 10-0 victory over Michal Michniewicz of Poland by technical superiority.

Sitender advances to final

Meanwhile, India's Sitender stormed his way into the final of men's 60kg freestyle wrestling on Saturday.

Sitender registered a 5-1 win over Kazakhstan's Bekassyl Assambek in the semi-finals to book his spot in the gold medal bout.





Sitender had earlier won his quarter-final bout on criteria against Iran's Arian Mehralizadeh after it ended 5-5 in the regulation time.

He had started his campaign in Athens with a 10-0 win by technical superiority in the qualification round, before replicating the same score line in the the pre-quarterfinals.