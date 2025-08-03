Wrestling
U17 World Wrestling C'ships: Sitender ends 3-year drought to win gold
Sitender Malik beat Japan's Rihito Hiura for men's 60kg gold.
India's Sitender Malik was clinched the gold medal in men's 60kg freestyle at the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece on Sunday.
Up against Japan's Rihito Hiura of Japan in the final, Sitender registered a 9-4 win to earn the top spot on the podium.
Sitender, 16, ended India's three-year wait for a men's freestyle world champion in the U17 age group with his gold medal win in Athens.
Earlier, Sitender had registered a 5-1 win over Kazakhstan's Bekassyl Assambek in the semi-finals on Saturday.
He had earlier won his quarter-final bout on criteria against Iran's Arian Mehralizadeh after it ended 5-5 in the regulation time. He had started his campaign in Athens with a 10-0 win by technical superiority in the qualification round, before replicating the same score line in the the pre-quarterfinals.