U17 World Wrestling C'ships: Sitender ends 3-year drought to win gold

India's Sitender Malik was clinched the gold medal in men's 60kg freestyle at the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece on Sunday.

Up against Japan's Rihito Hiura of Japan in the final, Sitender registered a 9-4 win to earn the top spot on the podium.

Sitender, 16, ended India's three-year wait for a men's freestyle world champion in the U17 age group with his gold medal win in Athens.





#News | Sitender is a World Champion🇮🇳😍



He beats Rihito Hiura of Japan in a close 60 kg final to win the gold medal at the U17 World Wrestling C'ships🥇



This is India's first gold in U17 men's freestyle wrestling in 3 years👏#Wrestling pic.twitter.com/B82kp2H2P5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2025

Earlier, Sitender had registered a 5-1 win over Kazakhstan's Bekassyl Assambek in the semi-finals on Saturday.

He had earlier won his quarter-final bout on criteria against Iran's Arian Mehralizadeh after it ended 5-5 in the regulation time. He had started his campaign in Athens with a 10-0 win by technical superiority in the qualification round, before replicating the same score line in the the pre-quarterfinals.