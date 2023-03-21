Wrestling
TOPS approves Bajrang, Vinesh's request to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland
TOPS has approved star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's request for training stints in Kyrgyzstan and Poland respectively.
The Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's request for training stints in Kyrgyzstan and Poland respectively.
While Bajrang requested to train in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan for 16 days, Vinesh wanted to train at the Olympic Preparation Centre in Spala, Poland for 11 days.
The financial assistance will cover athletes' air tickets, camp expenses including the cost of training, boarding, and lodging, and miscellaneous costs such as airport transfer, insurance and internal travel, out of pocket allowance among other expenses, a press release stated.
TOPS will also cover expenses for Vinesh's sparring partner - Sangeeta Phogat and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and Bajrang's coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Aanand Kumar, and strength and conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan.
Meanwhile, based on the selection trials conducted by the Oversight Committee for wrestling, a national coaching camp would also be held for the Indian team for participation in the upcoming Senior Asian Championship 2023.
The national camp would be held at Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonipat Regional Centre and would have 108 wrestlers among others. These 108 grapplers (36 women, 33 Greco roman and 39 freestyle wrestlers) would also include men's free-style and Greco roman wrestlers who are already training at SAI Sonepat.
The list of the campers that would be part of the camp are as follows:
50 Kg WW
1 UP - NEELAM
2 HAR - NIRMALA
3 MP - SHIVANI PAWAR
4 MAH - NEHA
53 Kg WW
1 HAR -ANTIM
2 MP - POOJA JAT
3 DEL - POOJA GHALOT
4 MAH - SWATI
55 Kg WW
1 HAR - SITO
2 RSPB - ANJU
3 DEL - RAJNI
4 UP - MANSHI YADAV
57 Kg WW
1 HAR - ANSHU MALIK
59 Kg WW
1 RSPB - SARITA
2 RSPB - MANSI
3 HAR - REENA
4 DEL – SIMRAN
62 Kg WW
1 HAR - SONAM MALIK
2 HAR - SARIKA
3 MAH - VAISHNAVI
4 HP - SONIKA
65 Kg WW
1 HAR - MANISHA
2 RAJ - MONIKA
3 UKD - TANNU MALIK
4 DEL - SUMITRA
68 Kg WW
1 RSPB - NISHA
2 HAR - RADHIKA
3 RAJ - ANNU
4 HAR - ARJU
72 Kg WW
1 HAR - REETIKA
2 RSPB - NIKKI
3 MAH - PRATIKSHA
4 MNP - N. TOMBI DEVI
76 Kg WW
1 HAR - PRIYA
2 DEL - BIPASHA
3 RSPB - KIRAN
57 Kg FS
1 HAR - AMAN
2 DEL - RAHUL
3 MAH - ATISH TODKAR
4 HAR - UDIT
61 Kg FS
1 SSCB - PANKAJ
2 HAR - RAVINDER
3 RSPB - UTKARSH KALE
4 HAR - MOHIT KUMAR
65 Kg FS
1 HAR - Anuj Kumar
2 HAR - SUJEET
3 PUN - JASKARAN SINGH
4 RSPB - Suraj Kokate70 Kg FS
1 UP - MULAYAM YADAV
2 HAR - NAVEEN
3 SSCB - SONU
4 HAR - Ankit
74 Kg FS
1 DEL - YASH TUSHIR
2 HAR- SAGAR JAGLAN
3 HAR - Chander Mohan
4 RSPB - JAIDEEP
79 Kg FS
1 SSCB - DEEPAK
2 HAR - Sachin Mor
3 CHD - PARDEEP
4 RSPB - PRITAM
86 Kg FS
1 UP - JONTY KUMAR
2 SSCB - SANJEET
3 HAR - VICKY92 Kg FS
1 SSCB - DEEPAK PUNIA
2 HAR - PRAVEEN KUMAR
3 RSPB - RAHUL RATHI
4 RSPB - PRAVEEN
97 Kg FS
1 HAR - DEEPAK NEHRA
2 SSCB - VIKY
3 PUN - SAHIL
4 UP - KAPIL
125 Kg FS
1 DEL - ANIRUDH
2 UP - AKASH ANTIL
3 SSCB - DINESH
4 DEL - ASHISH
55 Kg GR
1 HAR - RUPIN
2 SSCB - MANJEET
3 MNP - L.SAYON
60 Kg GR
1 CHD - SUMIT
2 SSCB - GYANENDER63 Kg GR
1 HAR -NEERAJ
2 MAH -VIKRAM
3 UP - SAURABH
4 HAR - SANDEEP
67 Kg GR
1 HAR - ASHU
2 SSCB - SAGAR
3 HAR - SACHIN SEHRAWAT
4 DEL - DEEPAK
72 Kg GR
1 RSPB - VIKAS
2 SSCB - ANKIT GULIA
3 MAH - SAMEER
4 DEL - ANUJ
77 Kg GR
1 RSPB - SAJAN
2 SSCB - DEEPAK
3 DEL - KARAN
4 RAJ - CHHAGGAN MEENA82 Kg GR
1 RSPB - ROHIT DAHIYA
2 DEL - NEERAJ
3 SSCB - SANDEEP
87 Kg GR
1 RSPB - SUNIL KUMAR
2 RAJ - RAHUL
3 KTK - DHAREPPA
97 Kg GR
1 PUN - NARENDER CHEEMA
2 HAR - NITESH
3 SSCB - SONU
4 MAH - SHAILESH
130 Kg GR
1 SSCB - NAVEEN