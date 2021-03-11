Wrestler Sushil Kumar elected president of School Games Federation of India

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar was re-elected as the president of the School Games Federation of India, while Vijay Santan was voted the new secretary on Tuesday.



The SGFI elections on Tuesday were conducted as per the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India. According to the sports ministry's directive, SGFI also left out those candidates who had been charged with some kind of misconduct.

The election was unanimous. Surendra Singh Bhati is the treasurer. There are eight vice presidents and joint secretaries; six executive members.

The election was held after the ministry declared the SGFI election held on December 29, 2020, null and void. The Returning Officer BS Mathur will now send the result to the Sports Ministry for further recognition.

Results are:-

President- Sushil Kumar

Vice-president- Zeeshan Qamer (IAS), Asarpal Singh, Rubinderjit Singh Brar (PCS), Partha Pegu (ACS), Vikas Srivastava, P Narassingame, L Sokun Singh, Bhagram Hauta

General Secretary- Vijay Santan

Joint Secretary- Paimong Mog, JR Marak, M Vasu, Anil Kumar, Satyanarayan Rayguru, David Lalthanngura Sailo, Harinder Singh Grewal, Gopala Krishna

Treasurer- Surender Singh Bhati

Executive members- Jigme Youzar Lepcha, Mithilesh Kumar, Nagendra Singh Bartwal, Usha Singh, Manish G Smart, Samir Panchal.