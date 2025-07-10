Suraj clinches historic gold as India bags five medals in Asian U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling

Former U17 World Champion Suraj added a new chapter to his growing wrestling career by winning gold in the 60kg Greco-Roman category at the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships 2025, held in Kyrgyzstan.

The 20-year-old outwrestled home favourite Erbol Tilekmetovic in a commanding final, securing India’s first Asian U20 Greco-Roman gold medal in six years.

Suraj's victory capped off a strong showing for the Indian Greco-Roman squad, who concluded their campaign with a total of five medals: 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze.

In addition to Suraj's golden feat, Varun brought home silver in the 63kg category, while Rohit added another silver in the 87kg division, both showing impressive skill and resilience against tough international competition.

Prince, competing in the 82kg weight class, earned bronze, and Naman contributed to the tally with a bronze in the 97kg division. Together, the five wrestlers showcased India's emerging depth in Greco-Roman wrestling at the junior level.

The Greco-Roman events wrapped up with India finishing on a promising note, as attention now turns to the women’s freestyle competition, which begins tomorrow. Indian wrestlers will look to carry the momentum forward and add to the country’s medal haul in Bishkek.