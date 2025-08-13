Supreme Court revokes Sushil Kumar's bail in 2021 murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday revoked the bail that was granted to the Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the matter pertaining to the 2021 murder of Sagar Dhankar, a former junior wrestling champion, at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Previously, on the 4th of March, a Delhi High Court order had permitted the release of the former wrester. On Wednesday, however, a bench of justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sanjay Karol revoked the bail.

The wrestler must now surrender under a week.

SC revokes Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar's bail in the 2021 Sagar Dhankar murder case.



A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sanjary Karol on Wednesday revoked the Delhi High court's March 4th order which had paved the away for the wrestler's release.





In May 2021, an alleged property dispute took an ugly turn that resulted in Sushil Kumar and his accomplices brutally attacking Dhankar and two of his friends.

Dhankar succumbed to his cerebral injuries, which according to post-mortem reports were caused by impact from a blunt object.

The former wrestler was previously granted bail by the Delhi High Court which observed that just 30 of the 186 prosecution witnesses were examined in the three years since the trial had commenced.

It was only after Ashok Dhankar, the uncle of the murdered Dhankar, took the matter to the Supreme Court that the higher court heard the case and also noted that Sushil Kumar has threatened key witnesses.