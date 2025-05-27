Sujeet Kalkal triumphs in wrestling trials

Haryana’s Sujeet Kalkal is itching to return to winning ways and make his presence felt on the mat. Last week, the 23-year-old outclassed Sidharth in the selection trials conducted by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in New Delhi and Lucknow.

The trials were conducted to shortlist wrestlers for the upcoming U23 (Senior) Asian Wrestling Championship scheduled to be held in Vung Tau, Vietnam from June 18-21.

Kalkal had previously won a bronze at the U-23 World Championships in Albania in the 70 kg category. Post the 2023 high, Kalkal is still trying to find his rhythm.

In the Asian Championship in Amman early this year, he showed signs of supremacy in the 65kg category when he beat Palestine’s Abdullah Assaf by technical superiority but failed to go beyond Japan’s Kaisei Tanabe. He was returning to action after missing the Paris Olympics qualification.

Indian squad

Women freestyle: Vinita (50kg), Hinaben Salimbhai (53kg), Reena (55kg), Neha Sharma (57kg), Tanvi Gundesh Magdum (59kg), Pragati (62kg), Shikha (65kg), Srishti (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Priya (76kg).

Men's freestyle: Ankush (57kg), Nikhil (61kg), Sujeet (65kg), Sagar (70kg), Jaideep (74kg), Chandra Mohan (79kg), Sagar (86kg), Sachin (92kg), Vicky (97kg), Jaspooran (125kg).

Greco-Roman: Rishav Chaudhary (55kg), Samarth (60kg), Sumit (63kg), Umesh (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Aman (77kg), Prince (82kg), Rohit (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Uttam Rana (130kg).