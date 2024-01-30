Sports Ministry warns suspended WFI President Sanjay Singh of legal action

The Sports Ministry has warned the suspended Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh of legal action for making baseless claims on Tuesday.

The warning came after Singh made about government recognition of WFI and reiterated that any tournament organized by the body shall be treated as "unsanctioned".

Last Saturday, Sanjay Singh claimed that around 700 grapplers would participate in the Senior National Championship in Pune from January 29-31, a statement that did not go down well with the ministry.

"Certain claims are being made babouting to the recognition of the currently under-suspension Executive Committee of the WFI and about the competitions being held by you at Pune are being made, which are again absolutely baseless and mischievous," the ministry said in the letter addressed to Sanjay Singh.

"It is once again informed that any championships or competitions organized by the suspended Executive Committee members of WFI, will be treated as unsanctioned and unrecognized competitions," the ministry added in the letter.

The newly-elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India was suspended by the Sports Ministry on December 24 for violating its constitution after it announced the age group nationals in Gonda, UP.

One week later, The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the day-to-day affairs of WFI on the directive of the Sports ministry.

"In light of the above, you are hereby strongly advised to desist from making any further unsubstantiated claims regarding the status of the Wrestling Federation of India. Please be advised that failure to adhere to this caution may compel the Ministry to consider further legal action, including but not limited to legal proceedings for spreading misinformation and unsubstantiated claims and any other relevant charges as per the laws of the country," the ministry said.



The ministry letter further stated that Sanjay Singh's remarks are "causing confusion and anxiety among the athletes and others concerned with wrestling".

The ad-hoc body, led by Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, had announced a separate senior national championship to be held in Jaipur from February 2-5.