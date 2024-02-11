Sakshi Malik fires salvo at PT Usha, Mary Kom for being mum on wrestlers' protest

Olympic medal-winning Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik launched a salvo at legendary Indian sportspersons PT Usha and Mary Kom for remaining shut despite the wrestlers protesting, alleging sexual harassment by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against woman wrestlers.



Sakshi, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said Usha and Mary Kom are 'inspirations' to Indian sportspersons, but they refused to raise their voice for woman wrestlers despite listening to their ordeals.

The wrestler, who announced retirement in December to mark her protest against Sanjay Singh's election as the new WFI president, was speaking at a session at Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2024 at Thiruvananthapuram.

Expressing her disappointment about how the two iconic sportspersons reacted to the development, Sakshi said both of them had assured the protesting wrestlers but did nothing to find any solution.

"P T Usha madam had visited our protest venue. We told her in detail about our issues. She could have supported us. But she remained silent despite assuring us that she would stand by us and extend all help," Malik said.

Sakshi, who won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, also recalled that Mary Kom turned 'very emotional' when the woman wrestlers narrated the incidents of their ordeal.

"After listening to the stories, she became very emotional like I am sorry feel so bad she also said she would stand by us," she said.

But Sakshi said the wrestlers are angry over Mary Kom's silence over the incidents.

"Even she didn't speak for us and remained silent," she added.

India's prominent wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi had staged a sit-in protest in New Delhi demanding the arrest of Bhushan after accusing him of sexual harassment against female grapplers.