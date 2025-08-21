Reena and Priya win silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships

India added two more medals at the U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bulgaria on Thursday, with Reena and Priya Malik winning silver in their respective categories.

Reena settled for silver in the women’s 55kg final after losing 2-10 to USA’s Everest Leydecker. Priya Malik, competing in the women’s 76kg, also fell short in the title clash, losing by fall to Ukraine’s Nadia Sokolovska. Despite the defeats, both wrestlers produced strong campaigns to secure podium finishes for India.

Meanwhile, Kajal, a 2024 Cadet world champion and reigning U20 Asian champion, stormed into the women’s 72kg final after two dominant wins. She beat Bulgaria’s Emili Mihaylova Apostolova 15-4 by technical superiority and shut out Kyrgyzstan’s Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva 7-0 in the quarter-final.

On Wednesday, Reena had advanced to the final with an 11-1 win over Romania’s Voiculescu Alexandra, while Priya had overpowered Serbia’s Evelin Ujhelji 10-0 on technical superiority.

🚨#News | Silver for 🇮🇳Reena in the Women's 55 Kg U20 World Wrestling C'ships💐



Reena went down 2-10 to the American wrestler Everest Leydecker in the final.#wrestling #uww pic.twitter.com/a6UUyKDAnh — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 21, 2025

India’s medal count at the championships now stands at four. Tapsya delivered India’s first gold of the tournament on Wednesday by defeating Norway’s Felicitas Domajeva 5-2 in the women’s 57kg final, while Srishti earned a silver in the women’s 68kg after a loss to Japan’s Ray Hoshino.



