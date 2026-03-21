Wrestler Radhika provisionally suspended again after CAS upholds WADA appeal

Indian wrestler Radhika (68kg) has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in favour of the World Anti-Doping Agency, reopening her doping case.



The development comes after CAS set aside NADA’s earlier decision to clear the athlete and directed a fresh investigation into her positive test for clenbuterol, a prohibited substance known to enhance endurance and reduce body fat.

Radhika had initially tested positive in November 2022 but was exonerated in May 2024 after a subsequent test returned negative. In her defence, she had cited possible meat contamination as the source of the substance.

WADA flags gaps in NADA investigation

WADA challenged the decision at CAS, arguing that NADA had failed to conduct a thorough investigation into the atypical finding. The global body pointed out the absence of concrete evidence supporting the contamination claim and criticised the lack of detailed examination into the athlete’s biological passport, dietary history and sourcing of meat consumed.

It also noted that clenbuterol contamination cases are typically reported in countries such as China, Mexico and Guatemala, and are rare in India. WADA further highlighted delays in the investigation process, stating that NADA took 19 months to interview the athlete.

CAS upheld WADA’s appeal, directing NADA to re-examine the case while ensuring that the athlete is not disadvantaged by earlier procedural lapses.

Following the ruling, NADA has included Radhika in its latest list of doping violations and imposed a provisional suspension.