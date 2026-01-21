How PWL 2.0 is rewriting the story of Indian wrestling

The Pro Wrestling League’s (PWL) return to the big stage after a seven-year hiatus has revived a new hope with the vision that Indian wrestling deserves a global stage.

The league goes beyond entertainment with its aim to strengthen wrestling at the grassroots level.

Currently underway at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the PWL 2026 marks the fifth season of the league, which spanned from 2015 to 2019 in its first phase.

For those involved, the comeback carries new energy, deeper purpose, and a renewed belief.

“This is not just a comeback. This is PWL 2.0,” Akhil Gupta, CEO and Promoter of the Pro Wrestling League, said adding, “A new version with new passion and a clearer vision. Indian wrestlers competing with the best is how champions are built.”

Meanwhile, for Dayaan Farooqui, Chairman, PWL, the vision was to build a structured league where Indian wrestlers could compete alongside international stars, under bright lights and global attention.

“The idea of venturing into sports was always there. When we looked at wrestling, it made complete sense. It is our Olympic sport, it is our heritage, and it is deeply rooted at the grassroots level.”

According to Farooqui, the league’s revival is more about creating a cycle of inspiration and to ignite a spark in young minds.

“We want every kid to watch PWL. Even those watching on the screen today should feel inspired to say, ‘I want to become a wrestler.’ Our main vision is that kids between 15-21, who watch this league, develop the desire to step onto the mat themselves. Today, most children in India grow up dreaming of becoming cricketers, it’s almost everyone’s first ambition. We want to shift that mindset. We want our people to dream of wrestling,” Farooqui explained.

Transparency and trust

But the journey — from ideation, transparent auctions to delivering flawless action — was far from easy. Behind the seamless matches and the roaring crowds, were months of sleepless nights and hard work.

“For the last 90 days, we have hardly slept,” Gupta admitted. “Our biggest battle wasn’t wrestling, it was time.”

One of the biggest learnings from the first phase was the importance of trust. “Transparency and integrity are the two main pillars of PWL,” Farooqui explained.

The soul of PWL

Perhaps the most emotional symbol of PWL is its unique trophy, which consists of soil collected from six akhadas across the six franchise states. It symbolises the traditional mud pits where wrestling was born.

“The trophy carries emotion, sacrifice, and journey. We had a choice to put any mitti due to paucity of time, but our team travelled to all 6 states to ensure the soil was collected and everything was brought together within a day,” Gupta highlighted.

“That soil is the soul of wrestling. And winning the trophy means winning the soil of all six states,” Farooqui said.

As crowds return and young fans fill the stands, the response to PWL 2.0 has been overwhelming. But for those behind the league, this is only the beginning.

Farooqui sums it up simply, saying: “PWL is not a league, it is a movement for Indian wrestling.”