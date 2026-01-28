PWL 2026: Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals finish off a diappointing season winless

Delhi Dangal Warriors registered a crucial 6–3 victory over Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in Match 13 of the Pro Wrestling League 2026, here at the Noida Indoor Stadium, keeping their semi-final hopes alive.

With wins from Turan Bayramov, Anjli, Anastasiya Alpyeeva, Karla Godinez Gonzalez, captain Sujeet Kalkal, and Ronak, Delhi sealed the two match points and moved to four points from four games, placing them fifth on the standings.

For Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, wins from Jyoti Sihag, Mukul Dahiya, and a forfeit in the final bout were not enough, as they concluded their PWL 2026 campaign without a single team victory.

The Delhi wrestler Anastasiya was named Player of the Match, while Jyoti Sihag of Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals earned the Fighter of the Match award for her spirited comeback victory later in the tie.

Delhi set the tone in the opening 74kg men’s tie as Turan Bayramov edged a tight tactical contest against Deepak.

After conceding an activity point late in Period 1, Bayramov showed superior mat control in the second period, scoring a push-out, an activity point, and sealing the tie with a decisive push-out in the Power Minute.

The momentum continued in the 62kg women’s contest, where Anjli delivered an attacking display to defeat Olha Padoshyk 19–10, highlighted by two four-point throws in the Power Minute that stretched Delhi’s early lead.

The advantage widened further in the 76kg women’s category as Anastasiya Alpyeeva delivered a swift and emphatic win over Jyoti Berwal.

After Berwal picked up an early activity point, Alpyeeva responded with a takedown and exposure before transitioning smoothly into a fall, putting Delhi 3–0 ahead.

Karla Godinez Gonzalez followed with a composed performance in the 57kg women’s contest, controlling Pushpa throughout and capping the contest with a four-point takedown in the Power Minute to claim a 9–1 victory.

Delhi captain Sujeet Kalkal ensured there was no let-up in the 65kg men’s bout, registering a confident 9–2 win over Ali Rahimzade.

Kalkal dominated the opening exchanges with consistent takedowns and mat control and added further points in the second period to secure two points for Delhi Dangal Warriors and take 5–0 lead.

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals finally responded in the 53kg women’s bout through Jyoti Sihag, who overturned early pressure from Saarika with strong second-period offense and a decisive Power Minute takedown to win 12–9.

Momentum briefly shifted further in Mumbai’s favour in the 86kg men’s contest, where Mukul Dahiya outlasted Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar 8–5, holding off a late surge in the Power Minute to make the scoreline 5-2.

Delhi sealed the tie in the 125kg men’s heavyweight contest as Ronak edged Rajat Ruhal 3–2 in a low-scoring tactical battle, managing the clock smartly after regaining the lead through activity point. The final contest of the match ended in a forfeit win for Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, bringing the contest to a close.

With this result, Delhi Dangal Warriors remain firmly in contention for a semi-final berth with one match in hand, while Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals bow out of PWL 2026 without opening their account.

On Matchday 12 of PWL 2026, UP Dominators will take on Haryana Thunders, with LIVE telecast starting at 8:00 PM on Sony Sports Ten 4 and Ten 5, and streaming available on Sony LIV.