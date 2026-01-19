PWL 2026: ​Manisha Bhanwala leads Maharashtra Kesari to its first win of the season

Manisha Bhanwala produced a dominant performance to headline Maharashtra Kesari’s emphatic 6–3 victory over Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in Match 6 of the Pro Wrestling League 2026.

Bhanwala’s explosive win by fall in the women’s 57kg category proved decisive in setting the tone as Maharashtra secured their first win of the season and the full two match points.

She was also named Player of the Match, while Tiigers’ Mukul Dahiya earned Fighter of the Match for his high-impact showing.

Maharashtra Kesari asserted control from the start. In the opening 62kg women’s contest, Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova recovered from conceding an early takedown to dominate Sarika Malik, using repeated turn-and-exposure sequences to close out an authoritative 11–2 victory.

The momentum continued in a high-intensity 74kg men’s contest, where Kesari’s Yash turned the bout decisively in the second period, capitalising on sustained attacks to defeat Naveen Malik 13–5.

The heavyweight clash further strengthened Maharashtra’s grip on the match. Captain Robert Baran showcased composure and grit in a tactical 125kg contest, striking decisively in the second period with a takedown and exposure to edge Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi 5–3.

Then, Manisha delivered one of the standout performances of the evening, overwhelming Alina Filipovych with repeated push-outs before executing a powerful throw and follow-up exposure to secure a fall, extending Maharashtra’s lead to 4–0.

Maharashtra sealed the contest in the 65kg men’s category as Tevanyan Vazgen stayed patient in a low-scoring bout, accumulating key activity points before landing a decisive takedown in the closing phase to register the fifth straight win and confirm the tie.

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals fought back in the latter stages, beginning with Mukul Dahiya’s spirited performance in the 86kg men’s category.

In a high-scoring and fiercely contested encounter, Mukul edged Amit 18–11, making the difference during the Power Minute with successive takedowns and a crucial exposure sequence.

Maharashtra quickly restored control in the 76kg women’s contest, where Harshita Mor overturned an early deficit to defeat Jyoti Berwal 4–1 with a clean takedown and turn-and-exposure in the second period.

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist and Tiigers’ captain Aman Sehrawat added another win for his team in the 57kg men’s category, delivering an aggressive and high-tempo performance to beat Sumit Malik 14–5.

The final bout of the night saw Jyoti Sihag edge past Paris 2024 Silver medalist Guzman Lopez Yusneylis in a 53kg women’s contest, using strong second-period mat control and decisive points in the power minute to get the third win for Tiigers.