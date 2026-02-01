PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors stun Maharashtra Kesari to reach the final

Delhi Dangal Warriors booked their place in a thrilling final of the Pro Wrestling League 2026 after edging past Maharashtra Kesari in a pulsating Semi-final 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday.

In a contest that swung dramatically from bout to bout, Delhi showed composure under pressure to claim a 5–4 win and set up a mouth-watering title clash against Haryana Thunders.

Shubham Kaushik was named Player of the Match for his extraordinary comeback win in the 57kg men’s category that kept Delhi alive at a crucial stage.

Meanwhile, Manisha Bhanvala earned Fighter of the Match honours for her dominant display that anchored Maharashtra’s charge in the same weight category for women.

Delhi struck first in the 62kg women’s contest through Anjli, who produced a composed and clinical performance against Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova.

Mixing takedowns, push-outs, and a decisive four-point move in the Power Minute, Anjli secured a convincing 12–4 win to hand Delhi the early lead.

Maharashtra responded immediately in emphatic fashion as Manisha Bhanvala dominated Karla Godinez in the 57kg women’s tie, overwhelming her opponent with relentless takedown–turn combinations to claim a 15–0 technical superiority victory and level the tie.

Momentum swung Maharashtra’s way in the heavyweight clash, where captain Robert Baran continued his unbeaten run.

After conceding an early activity point, Baran took complete control in the second period, unleashing takedowns and exposures, especially during the Power Minute, to defeat Ronak 11–1 and put Maharashtra ahead.

The advantage grew in the 53kg women’s contest as Nishu Bhanvala edged a dramatic contest against Saarika. A strong first period gave Nishu a cushion, and despite Saarika’s spirited comeback in the second, Maharashtra secured a narrow 7–6 win to move 3–1 ahead.

Facing the pressure of loss, Delhi found a lifeline through Shubham Kaushik in the 57kg men’s category.

Carrying a sore knee, Kaushik produced one of the moments of the tournament, overturning a significant deficit in the Power Minute with a stunning four-point exposure followed by a four-point takedown to snatch an 11–10 victory and keep Delhi in contention.

The tie was levelled in the 76kg women’s bout as European champion Anastasiya Alpyeeva showcased her experience against Harshita Mor.

After conceding early points, Alpyeeva regrouped with sharp takedowns and push-outs, maintaining control in the second period to close out a 7–5 win and bring the semi-final to 3–3.

Delhi then surged ahead for the first time since the opening contest as Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar edged Amit 11–9 in a fiercely contested 86kg encounter, making the decisive difference with back-to-back takedowns in the Power Minute.

The defining moment came in the 74kg men’s tie between Turan Bayramov and Yash. Bayramov dominated the opening period to race into a 5–0 lead, before Yash mounted a strong comeback in the second period to draw level at 5–5.

With the bout tied, Bayramov was declared the winner on a higher technique criterion, giving Delhi their fifth win and confirming their place in the final.

The final bout was decided by forfeit, with Tevanyan Vazgen awarded the win, but the outcome was already sealed as Delhi Dangal Warriors closed the semi-final 5–4.

Delhi Dangal Warriors will now face Haryana Thunders in the PWL 2026 Final on February 1, 2026, with a live telecast starting at 8:00 PM on Sony Sports Ten 4 and Ten 5, and streaming available on Sony LIV.