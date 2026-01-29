PWL 2026: Anirudh Gulia powers Haryana Thunders to top

Anirudh Gulia delivered a commanding heavyweight performance to give Haryana Thunders their fifth bout win of the night and seal a 6-3 victory over UP Dominators, confirming Haryana’s first-place finish in the league stage of the Pro Wrestling League 2026. With this win, Haryana Thunders closed the league phase with eight points from five matches and an impressive 29 bout wins, securing the top spot on the table.

The tie had been finely poised at 3–3 after six bouts, before Player of the Match Iryna Koliadenko produced a dramatic comeback win by fall in the seventh bout to swing momentum decisively in Haryana’s favour. UP Dominators, who finish with two wins, four points, and 23 bout wins, now sit fourth and will have to wait on the outcome of the Punjab Royals versus Delhi Dangal Warriors match to determine their semi-final fate. Tapsya Gahlawat was named Fighter of the Match for her standout performance for UP Dominators.

Haryana made a strong start through narrow, high-pressure victories in the opening two bouts. In the 76kg women’s contest, Kajal Dhochack edged past Mansi Lather in a tightly fought bout that finished 3–3, clinching the decision on last point scored after responding to an early takedown with a crucial second-period takedown and a passivity point. The momentum continued in the 57kg men’s bout, where Ankush Chandram and Rahul Deswal were locked at 4–4 before Ankush’s scoring sequence proved decisive on last point criteria, doubling Haryana’s advantage.

UP Dominators responded emphatically in the 57kg women’s bout through Tapsya Gahlawat. After an even opening exchange, Tapsya took complete control in the Power Minute, scoring two decisive takedowns in Phase 6 to pull away for a commanding 10–3 victory and reduce the deficit. The tie was then levelled in the 65kg men’s category as Vishal Kali Raman produced a spirited comeback against Tumur Ochir Tulga, capitalising on passivity calls, a successful challenge, and a decisive Power Minute takedown followed by a push-out to secure a 9–6 win.

Haryana regained the lead in the marquee 53kg women’s bout through captain Yui Susaki. The former Olympic champion capitalised on multiple turn-and-exposure sequences to race to an 8–0 lead, before Antim Panghal became the first wrestler to score points against Susaki in PWL 2026 with a late surge in the opening period. The second period unfolded as a tactical duel, but Susaki’s experience ensured she closed out an 8–3 victory, putting Haryana ahead 3–2.

UP Dominators drew level once again in the 86kg men’s bout as Mykhailov Vasyl produced a patient and well-timed performance against Ashirov Ashraf. After Ashirov led early through passivity and a takedown, Vasyl forced a passivity call before executing a decisive four-point takedown in the Power Minute to claim a 5–3 win and make it 3–3.

The turning point of the match arrived in the 62kg women’s bout. Nisha Dahiya struck first with an early takedown, but Iryna Koliadenko responded emphatically in the second period with a powerful takedown and seamless turn sequence, forcing a fall to hand Haryana a crucial 4–3 lead and swing momentum decisively in their favour.

Anirudh Gulia then ensured there was no way back for UP Dominators in the heavyweight clash. After Jaspooran Singh picked up early points through push-outs and a caution, Gulia dominated the second period with a takedown-and-turn combination and successive Power Minute takedowns to seal an authoritative 11–5 victory, confirming Haryana’s match win and top-of-the-table finish.

Haryana rounded off the night with another composed performance in the 74kg men’s bout as Parvinder defeated Abhimanyu Mandwal 8–5. Parvinder established control early with a takedown and back-to-back turn exposures, absorbed late pressure in the second period, and responded with a crucial takedown to close out the contest and cap a dominant team performance.