'Weight management responsibility of wrestlers, coaches': PT Usha amid Vinesh Controversy

PT Usha, the president of the Indian Olympic Association, said weight management is the responsibility of the athletes and their coaches, and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Usha's latest remark in the backdrop of the Court of Arbitration of Sport's trial on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 for weighing 100 grams more in her 50kg category before the gold medal bout last week.

In an official statement, Usha said, “...the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.”

"...the hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation," she said before adding that those rushing to judge the IOA medical team "would consider all facts before arriving at any conclusions".

Usha also said that each Indian athlete who competed at the Paris Olympics had his or her own support team who had been working with them for so many years.

“The IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists,” she added.

Vinesh, who performed exceptionally well at Paris 2024, was left disappointed and shattered on the morning of her gold medal bout. Her disqualification also spoiled India's hope of winning another medal.

Her disqualification sparked a controversy, with many calling it sabotage since she had protested against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

At the same time, many slammed Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team for their failure to control Vinesh's weight.