Wrestling

Protesting wresters wear black bands as mark of protest, call it a 'Black Day'

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters on Thursday wore black bands and called it a black day as their agitation entered the 18th day.

Wrestlers observe Black Day at Jantar Mantar (Bajrang Punia/Twitter)

PTI

Updated: 11 May 2023 12:46 PM GMT

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kaidyan, Jitender Kinha all tied black bands on their forehead while a few supporters sported them on their arms as a mark of protest.


The wrestlers have been demanding arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women wrestlers including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.


