Pro Wrestling League Auction Live: Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal to go under hammer - Updates, Blog

Pro Wrestling League 2026 Auction Live: The wait is finally over. The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is back after six long years, returning for its much-anticipated fifth season.
The Pro Wrestling League 2026 will be held from January 15 to February 1.
On Saturday, six franchises will get to pick from over 250 wrestlers. The league will operate with a total purse of ₹12 crore, with each of the six franchises allotted ₹2 crore to build their squads.
With international stars, rising Indian heroes and a long-awaited comeback, the PWL promises to bring plenty of drama as wrestling returns to the spotlight. Stay tuned as we bring you Live updates from the PWL 2026 auction at 7 PM!
- 3 Jan 2026 3:12 PM GMT
Hadi Vafaeipour to Delhi Dangal Warriors
A slow bidding process for Iran's 86kg wrestler Hadi Vafaeipour. A battle between Delhi Dangal Warriors and Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals and its the former, who get him for Rs 26 lakh.
- 3 Jan 2026 3:08 PM GMT
Punjab Royals snap up Dinesh
A good battle for Dinesh, who competes in men's 125kg. The bid has crossed Rs 35lakh, with Punjab Royals in the lead.
The Royals bag him for Rs 36 lakh!
- 3 Jan 2026 3:04 PM GMT
A brief delay to the start as the representatives of Maharashtra Kesari go missing from the table after the break.
Jacob Torres is the first player up for grabs in A category. No takers for him.
- 3 Jan 2026 2:58 PM GMT
Back LIVE for A category
We are back LIVE to bid for players in A category. The base price here drops to Rs 12 lakh from the Rs 18 lakh in the A+.
- 3 Jan 2026 2:43 PM GMT
Bilyana Dudova of Bulgaria goes to Maharashtra Kesari for Rs 30 lakh.
She was the final wrestler available in the A+ category.
A small break before we head into bidding for the wrestlers listed in A category.
- 3 Jan 2026 2:38 PM GMT
Ana Paula Gonzalez, the 62kg wrestler from Canada, has some interest in the room.
She'll turn up for Punjab Royals for Rs 46 lakh.
- 3 Jan 2026 2:36 PM GMT
Yui Susaski to play for Haryana Thunders
Yui Susaki, the mighty Japanese, is in demand. Well, it would have been a surprise if she wasn't.
Multiple teams in running to get the two-time Olympic medallist. The bid has surpassed Rs 50 lakh in no time.
It has now zoomed past Rs 55 lakh as Haryana Thunders and Punjab Royals go head-to-head.
Susaki is now the highest paid player in PWL history, but we aren't stopping here!
The bid has touched Rs 60 lakh and it is Haryana Thunders leading the race. They missed out on Pangal but not Susaki.
Yui Susaki will turn up for Haryana Thunders at Rs 60 lakh!
- 3 Jan 2026 2:30 PM GMT
Anastasiya Alpyeyeva of Ukraine, who competes in 76kg kicks up some interest in the room.
She'll play for Delhi Dangal Warriors for Rs 27 lakh!
- 3 Jan 2026 2:27 PM GMT
Antim Panghal to UP Dominators
Antim Pangal in the fray. UP Dominators raise their paddle straightaway before Haryana Thunders jump in.
It is a bidding war for the young Indian Olympian, who competes in 53kg. The bidding started at Rs 18 lakh and has already crossed Rs 40 lakh within the blink of an eye.
Caution kicks in soon after, but neither of the teams are willing to give up. UP Dominators touch Rs 50 lakh for Antim, Haryana Thunders one up them with Rs 51 lakh.
This is getting tasty. UP is back up at Rs 52 lakh and they recruit her!