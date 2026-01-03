Pro Wrestling League Auction Live: Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal to go under hammer - Updates, Blog

Pro Wrestling League 2026 Auction Live: The wait is finally over. The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is back after six long years, returning for its much-anticipated fifth season.

The Pro Wrestling League 2026 will be held from January 15 to February 1.

On Saturday, six franchises will get to pick from over 250 wrestlers. The league will operate with a total purse of ₹12 crore, with each of the six franchises allotted ₹2 crore to build their squads.

With international stars, rising Indian heroes and a long-awaited comeback, the PWL promises to bring plenty of drama as wrestling returns to the spotlight. Stay tuned as we bring you Live updates from the PWL 2026 auction at 7 PM!

