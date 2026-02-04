Celebrities, Leaders and Sports Icons Power Pro Wrestling League 2026 to a Grand Finish

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), India’s premier franchise-based professional wrestling league sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), concluded its reimagined fifth season with resounding success, reaffirming its status as one of India’s most high-profile sporting properties. Beyond elite on-mat competition, PWL 2026 drew sustained attention for the convergence of political leadership, Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons and influential voices from the digital ecosystem, underscoring the league’s growing cultural and mainstream relevance.



The season culminated with Haryana Thunders being crowned PWL 2026 champions, taking home the coveted trophy along with a ₹1.5 crore prize purse. Runners-up Delhi Dangal Warriors finished a competitive campaign with ₹75 lakh in prize money, following a tightly contested final that reflected the league’s enhanced competitive depth and international quality.

Individual excellence was a defining feature of the season. Turan Bayramov of Delhi Dangal Warriors was named Player of the Tournament, earning a ₹2.5 lakh award after an exceptional unbeaten run, winning 7 out of 7 bouts in the men’s 57 kg category across PWL 2026. Chandermohan of Punjab Royals finished as the highest overall point scorer of the tournament.

The league also witnessed significant engagement from India’s political leadership. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Honourable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, graced the final, reinforcing institutional support for professional wrestling’s growth. He was joined by senior leaders including Shri Mahesh Sharma, Shri Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Shri Pankaj Singh, and Shri Dushyant Chautala, reflecting PWL’s strong resonance within India’s sporting and governance ecosystem.

Bollywood and popular culture continued to play a prominent role throughout the season. Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini attended the league alongside Esha Deol, whose repeated presence strengthened PWL’s mainstream cultural connect. High-profile appearances from Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill, and Zoya Afroz added further visibility across semi-final and final stages, amplifying fan engagement both inside and beyond the arena.

The league’s sporting crossover appeal was highlighted by the attendance of Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Aakash Chopra, particularly during the final, signaling PWL’s growing recognition across sporting disciplines.

Among digital-first influencers, Elvish Yadav emerged as a regular presence, especially during Haryana Thunders’ fixtures, drawing strong youth attention and online traction. The league also continued to resonate with content creators, financial educators and entertainment-focused influencers, driving sustained organic amplification across social media platforms throughout the season.

“The conclusion of PWL 2026 reinforces our belief that professional wrestling in India has entered a new phase. The presence of leaders from politics, cinema, sport and the digital ecosystem throughout the season reflects how the league has evolved into a mainstream cultural and sporting property. This season has laid a strong foundation for the future of Indian wrestling on the global stage,” said Dayaan Farooqui, Chairman & Promoter, Pro Wrestling League.

“The response to PWL 2026, both inside the arena and across digital platforms – validates the reimagined direction of the league. From competitive excellence to fan engagement and stakeholder confidence, this season has demonstrated what a professionally structured, athlete-first league can achieve,” said Akhil Gupta, CEO & Promoter, Pro Wrestling League.

PWL 2026 marked the league’s return after a seven-year hiatus, which featured six franchises – Delhi Dangal Warriors, Haryana Thunders, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Punjab Royals, Maharashtra Kesari and UP Dominators. A total of 63 wrestlers from 16 nations competed across men’s and women’s weight categories, including Olympic medalists, world champions and emerging Indian talent, delivering a fast-paced, spectator-friendly format across nine bouts per tie.

As the season concludes, Pro Wrestling League 2026 stands as a definitive statement of Indian wrestling’s growing stature, where elite sport, political leadership, celebrity presence and digital influence converged to create a landmark chapter in the league’s evolution.

