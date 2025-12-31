Pro Wrestling League 2026 auction on January 3

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), India’s premier franchise-based professional wrestling league sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), will set the ball rolling for its much-anticipated fifth season, with official player auctions now announced on January 3, 2026.

Ahead of auction day, the league has also revealed the names of the six franchises that will compete in PWL 2026, marking yet another significant milestone in its return to action after a six-year hiatus.

The six franchises set to compete in the upcoming Season Five are Haryana Thunders, Tigers of Mumbai Dangals, Punjab Royals, Maharashtra Kesari, Delhi Dangal Warriors, and UP Dominators. Together, they represent some of India’s most prominent wrestling regions, reinforcing PWL’s national footprint and its team-based competitive model.

The player auction on Saturday is expected to be a major focal point in the lead-up to the season, with over 300 professional wrestlers from more than 20 countries set to go under the hammer. The auction pool includes Olympic and World Championship medalists and a strong contingent of Indian men and women wrestlers, highlighting the league’s international reach and depth of competition.

Welcoming the confirmation of teams and the upcoming auction, Akhil Gupta, CEO, PWL, said, “PWL 2026 marks an important phase in PWL’s evolution. With the teams now confirmed and the player auctions set to take place, we are laying the foundation for a competitive, transparent, and athlete-centric season. The response from wrestlers across the world has been extremely encouraging, and we look forward to a high-quality auction process.”

PWL’s team-based format is designed to provide sustained opportunities for wrestlers across weight categories, while offering fans a fast-paced, high-intensity viewing experience. The league continues to work closely with national stakeholders to ensure that competition standards, athlete welfare, and operational processes are aligned with global best practices.

The fifth season of PWL 2026 will run from January 15 to February 1, 2026, and is expected to feature elite Indian and international talent competing in a fast-paced, high-intensity format.