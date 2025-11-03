WFI announces 9 weight categories for Pro Wrestling League's return

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday announced the nine official weight categories and eligibility criteria for the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), which is set to return in January 2026 after a multi-year hiatus.

According to a circular by the WFI dated November 3, the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will have five men’s weight categories including 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 125 kg and four women’s categories including 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 76 kg.

The league, featuring only men’s freestyle and women’s wrestling, will have six teams. Each team will include five Indian and four foreign wrestlers, and will be played over 18 days. Each team will have a purse of Rs 2 crore. The league’s official start date will be revealed soon.

Wrestlers who have won an international medal this year, an Olympic or Asian Games medal, or a medal at the National Championship in the current year are eligible and can submit their consent to participate in the PWL.

“Interested wrestlers are required to submit the Consent Form along with all required details, duly filled in, to the Wrestling Federation of India at [email protected] by 6th November 2025,” the letter read.

The PWL, initially launched in 2015, is making a comeback after several years and its return aims to bring top-tier domestic and international wrestling talent to the spotlight once again.