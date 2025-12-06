With 300 players registered for auction, Pro Wrestling League set to return from January 2026

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) is officially back with the league set to kick off on 15 January 2026. The grand finale has been scheduled for 1 February 2025, at the iconic Noida Indoor Stadium, which will host the entire season.

For the upcoming player auction, over 300 professional wrestlers have registered, representing more than 20 countries - including Olympic medallists, World Championship finalists, and a powerful lineup of Indian men and women wrestlers.

The diversity and calibre of athletes who have applied stands as a strong indication that the global wrestling community sees PWL as one of the most serious and high-value platforms in the world.

The schedule of player auction and the owners of franchise will be announced at a later date.



