Priyanshi Prajapat and Muskan claim double podium for India at Wrestling Ranking Series

Priyanshi Prajapat and Muskan completed a double podium in the women's 50kg category for India at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series in Albania on Thursday.

Priyanshi clinched a silver medal after a 2-13 defeat to Zeinep Bayanaova (KAZ) in the final, while Muskan won a bronze medal with a 10-0 win over Kendra Ryan (USA).

This is India's second consecutive double podium in women's 50Kg after Zagreb Open, where Neelam won a silver medal while Muskan had a bronze.

#News | Double Podium for India at Muhamet Malo Ranking Series.



Priyanshi Prajapat and Muskan clinch silver & bronze medals respectively in women's 50kg freestyle.#Wrestling #IndianWrestling pic.twitter.com/GXavVlhX89 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 26, 2026

With this, India now has three medals after the first two days of this second ranking series of the year, including Sujeet Kalkal's gold medal from the opening day.

India missed out on more medals on day two as Pushpa (women's 55kg), Sagar Jaglan (men's 79kg) and Jointy Kumar (men's 97kg) lost their respective bronze medal bouts.

On the other hand, five men's freestyle wrestlers - Punit Kumar (92 Kg), Akash (97 Kg), Vicky (97 Kg), Ronak (125Kg) and Rajat (125 kg) faced an early exit.

The women's freestyle category will continue with the four more weight categories, while the first two men's Greco-Roman categories will open on Friday.