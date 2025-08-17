Arjuna awardee wrestler Pooja Dhanda gets engaged

Arjuna Awardee and Youth Olympics silver medallist Pooja Dhanda got engaged to businessman Abhishek Boora in a private ceremony on Thursday, the wrestler revealed on her social media account.

The couple is set to tie the knot on November 13.

Both Pooja and Abhishek are seen twinning in elegant golden outfits, adding a graceful and coordinated touch to the special occasion.

The engagement is reported to be arranged by Pooja’s father, Ajmer Dhanda. The couple hail from Ghirai village.

Who is Pooja Dhanda?

Born in Budana village of Hisar district, Haryana, Pooja Dhanda initially trained in Judo before switching to wrestling. She went on to win a bronze medal at the 2018 World Wrestling Championships in Budapest in the 57 kg category.

She also secured silver medals at the 2010 Youth Olympics (60 kg) and the 2018 Commonwealth Games (57 kg), and a bronze at the 2014 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Pooja was originally selected to play the role of Babita Phogat in blockbuster Dangal (2016), which she could not play due to an injury.

Pooja is currently working as a wrestling coach at Mahabir Stadium in Hisar, Haryana.