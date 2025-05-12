Wrestling: Aman Sehrawat set to return for first time since Paris Olympics medal win

Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat is set to compete in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the third ranking series of the year in Ulaanbaatar later this month.

The ranking series will be Aman’s first tournament after the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he became the youngest Indian to win an individual medal.

Aman, who is currently training in Russia, had missed the Asian Championship in Amman in March owing to injury.

On Monday, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) shortlisted 21 male wrestlers in a selection trial conducted in Lucknow. The women’s trials will take place in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Aman Sehrawat has been given direct entry as he is undergoing training in Russia. We will have two wrestlers Aman and Rahul in men's 57kg category," a WFI official told The Bridge on Monday.





🚨#News l Paris Olympic Medalist 🏅 Aman Sehrawat is ready to return to the mat💪



After the trials, WFI named 21 male wrestlers for the third ranking series of the year in Ulaanbaatar later this month.



🤼Men's Freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57 Kg), Rahul (57kg), Udit (61kg), Rohit… pic.twitter.com/KrY63iQ59s — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 12, 2025

Asian Championship silver medalists Deepak Punia (FS 92kg) and Udit (FS 61kg), Asian Championship bronze medalist Nitesh (GR 97kg) won their respective categories to book their berth for the upcoming championship.

Indian grapplers had returned with 10 medals including 1 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals from the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman in March.

List of selected wrestlers:

Men's Freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57 Kg), Rahul (57kg), Udit (61kg), Rohit (65kg), Vishal Kaliraman (70kg), Jaideep (74kg), Amit (79kg), Ashish (86kg), Deepak Punia (92kg), Vicky (97kg), Dinesh (125kg)

Greco-Roman: Anil Mor (55kg), Suraj (60kg), Chetan (63kg), Neeraj (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Nishant Phogat (77kg), Prince (82kg), Karan Kamboj (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Prem (130kg).