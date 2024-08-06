Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Vinesh Phogat in action- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the wrestling event as Vinesh Phogat in action at women's 50 Kg freestyle category.
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: The wrestling program at Paris Olympics to continue with few more categories to unveil on Tuesday.
Seasoned campaigner, Vinesh Phogat of India will be in action for India in women's 50 Kg. She will take on Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16 bout at 2:40 PM IST.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-08-06 08:45:23
- 6 Aug 2024 8:50 AM GMT
First Up: R16 - Women's 50 Kg - Vinesh Phogat (IND) Vs Yui Susaki (JPN) at 2:40 PM IST
Susaki of Japan is the defending champion in this category and also the four time world champion.
Next Story