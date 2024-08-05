Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 3
india
Wrestling

Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Nisha Dahiya in action at women's 68 Kg - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the Live updates of women's 68 Kg wrestling action as Nisha Dahiya will be in action at Paris Olympics.

Nisha Dahiya will be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Aug 2024 12:31 PM GMT

Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: The wrestling program will start at the Paris Olympics on Monday with the Indian action to commence in women's 68 Kg freestyle category.

Nisha Dahiya will represent India at this weight category. She will open her campaign with a round of 16 match against Tetiana Rizhko of Ukraine at 6:44 PM.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-05 12:00:47
WrestlingIndian WrestlingParis OlympicsLive Blog
