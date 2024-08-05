Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Nisha Dahiya in action at women's 68 Kg - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live updates of women's 68 Kg wrestling action as Nisha Dahiya will be in action at Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: The wrestling program will start at the Paris Olympics on Monday with the Indian action to commence in women's 68 Kg freestyle category.
Nisha Dahiya will represent India at this weight category. She will open her campaign with a round of 16 match against Tetiana Rizhko of Ukraine at 6:44 PM.
Catch all the live updates here:
