Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Antim Panghal loses in R16 of women's wrestling 53 Kg event, hope for a repechage - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the wrestling action from women's 53 Kg category as Antim Panghal will be in action.
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: The wrestling program at Paris Olympics to be continue as few more weight categories will unveil on Wednesday.
World championships medalist, Antim Panghal, of India will be in action for India in women's 53 Kg. She will take on Turkish wrestler Zeynep Yetgil in the first round.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-08-07 09:40:45
- 7 Aug 2024 10:15 AM GMT
It is a big shocker!
India's only reigning world wrestling medalist, Antim Panghal upset by unseeded Turkish wrestler, giving another heartbreaking result for Indian fans.
Antim still has a chance of Repechage if Zeynep reaches final.
- 7 Aug 2024 10:10 AM GMT
Antim loses on technical superiority as Zeynep finds a big 4-point throw
Antim Panghal (IND) 0-10 Zeynep Yetgil (TUR)
- 7 Aug 2024 10:09 AM GMT
Antim is trailing Zeynep finds a take down and a turn
Antim Panghal (IND) 0-4 Zeynep Yetgil (TUR)
