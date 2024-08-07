Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 3
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Antim Panghal loses in R16 of women's wrestling 53 Kg event, hope for a repechage - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the wrestling action from women's 53 Kg category as Antim Panghal will be in action.

Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Antim Panghal loses in R16 of womens wrestling 53 Kg event, hope for a repechage - Blog, Scores, Updates
X

Antim Panghal in action at Paris Olympics 2024.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Aug 2024 10:15 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: The wrestling program at Paris Olympics to be continue as few more weight categories will unveil on Wednesday.

World championships medalist, Antim Panghal, of India will be in action for India in women's 53 Kg. She will take on Turkish wrestler Zeynep Yetgil in the first round.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-08-07 09:40:45
WrestlingIndia at OlympicsLive Blog
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X