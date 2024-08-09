Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Aman Sehrawat in action at bronze medal match - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the Live updates of wrestling action at Paris Olympics as Aman will be in action in bronze medal match.
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat will be in action at the medal match of men's freestyle category on Friday.
Aman is the lone male wrestler for India at Paris and he will be take on Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico in the bronze medal match.
Catch all the live updates here:
