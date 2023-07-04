No updates on Wrestling trials, ad-hoc committee waits for OCA response

The wrestling trials for the upcoming Asian Games hang in uncertainty as the IOA ad-hoc panel members failed to finalize a date for the trials on Tuesday.

The ad-hoc panel is still waiting for the response from OCA, where the Indian Olympic Association has asked for an extension. The IOA is supposed to give names of all participating Indian athletes to the Asian Games organizers by July 15, but it requested them an extension to accommodate the protesting wrestlers.

Six wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, among others, had requested the sports ministry to grant them additional time to prepare for Asian Games trials.

The wrestlers said that they were not in good shape to compete due to the 38-day-long protest against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Wait for a day or two. We are hoping it (OCA reply for extension) should come in a day or two. Though we have not got any indication about the extension, we are hopeful of getting positive news by Thursday," Bhupender Bajwa told PTI.

Wrestling coach Gian Singh, who was added to the ad-hoc three-member ad-hoc panel later, is hoping that OCA will eventually extend the deadline.



"It's not yet confirmed, but I sense it will happen. There was a meeting today, but no decision was taken. Now another meeting will take place on July 6. It means that trials cannot be held at such short notice (before July 15). Mr. Bajwa is not saying it openly. He is saying it will happen, but he is not confirming it," added Singh, a Dhyan Chand awardee.

(With PTI Inputs)