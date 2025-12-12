Wrestling National C'ships 2025: Antim Panghal crowned women's 55kg champion

Antim Panghal was crowned the women's 55kg champion as the 2025 National Wrestling Championships got underway in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The competitions for all ten women's weight categories were held on the opening day with top wrestlers like Antim, Manisha, Mansi, Priya Malik, Nisha Dahiya, Kiran and others in action.

Antim, Manisha (57kg), and Nisha (68kg) clinched the gold Medals in their respective categories.

Priya Malik, meanwhile, took the silver medal following a loss to Haryana's Jyoti Berwal in 76kg.

Mansi, the world championships bronze medallist, had to settle for a bronze at the nationals as well in 62kg.

Haryana, as expected, clinched the women's team title with 190 points.

The men's freestyle events will be held on Saturday.

Women's Results

50 Kg

Gold: Neelam

Silver: Sweta

Bronze: Muskan

Bronze: Shivani

53 Kg

Gold: Anjali

Silver: Swati

Bronze: Juli UP

Bronze: Manjeet Kaur

55 Kg

Gold: Antim

Silver: Jyoti

Bronze: Kirti

Bronze: Hanshika

57 Kg

Gold: Manisha

Silver: Neha Sharma

Bronze: Tanvi

Bronze: Neetu

59 Kg

Gold: Rajnita

Silver: Pushpa

Bronze: Dhanshree

Bronze: Komal

62 Kg

Gold: Anjali

Silver: Bhagyashree

Bronze: Nitika

Bronze: Mansi

65 Kg

Gold: Pulkit

Silver: Jaspreet

Bronze: Monika

Bronze: Freedom

68 Kg

Gold: Nisha

Silver: Shristi

Bronze: Mansi

Bronze: Tannu Jaat

72 Kg

Gold: Diksha

Silver: Harehita

Bronze: Priyanka

Bronze: Maya Mali

76 Kg

Gold: Jyoti

Silver: Priya

Bronze: Tannu

Bronze: Kiran