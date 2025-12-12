Wrestling
Wrestling National C'ships 2025: Antim Panghal crowned women's 55kg champion
Haryana clinched the women's team title.
Antim Panghal was crowned the women's 55kg champion as the 2025 National Wrestling Championships got underway in Ahmedabad on Friday.
The competitions for all ten women's weight categories were held on the opening day with top wrestlers like Antim, Manisha, Mansi, Priya Malik, Nisha Dahiya, Kiran and others in action.
Antim, Manisha (57kg), and Nisha (68kg) clinched the gold Medals in their respective categories.
Priya Malik, meanwhile, took the silver medal following a loss to Haryana's Jyoti Berwal in 76kg.
Mansi, the world championships bronze medallist, had to settle for a bronze at the nationals as well in 62kg.
Haryana, as expected, clinched the women's team title with 190 points.
The men's freestyle events will be held on Saturday.
Women's Results
50 Kg
Gold: Neelam
Silver: Sweta
Bronze: Muskan
Bronze: Shivani
53 Kg
Gold: Anjali
Silver: Swati
Bronze: Juli UP
Bronze: Manjeet Kaur
55 Kg
Gold: Antim
Silver: Jyoti
Bronze: Kirti
Bronze: Hanshika
57 Kg
Gold: Manisha
Silver: Neha Sharma
Bronze: Tanvi
Bronze: Neetu
59 Kg
Gold: Rajnita
Silver: Pushpa
Bronze: Dhanshree
Bronze: Komal
62 Kg
Gold: Anjali
Silver: Bhagyashree
Bronze: Nitika
Bronze: Mansi
65 Kg
Gold: Pulkit
Silver: Jaspreet
Bronze: Monika
Bronze: Freedom
68 Kg
Gold: Nisha
Silver: Shristi
Bronze: Mansi
Bronze: Tannu Jaat
72 Kg
Gold: Diksha
Silver: Harehita
Bronze: Priyanka
Bronze: Maya Mali
76 Kg
Gold: Jyoti
Silver: Priya
Bronze: Tannu
Bronze: Kiran