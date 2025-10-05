National coach Virendra Dahiya confident of strong medal show at World U23 Wrestling C'ships

India’s national women’s wrestling Coach, Virender Dahiya, believes that the country is entering a new golden era in women’s wrestling, with young talent set to make its mark at the World U23 Wrestling Championships later this month in Serbia.

In a conversation with The Bridge, Dahiya said, “The good time for women’s wrestling will come now. The last two-three years were a crisis, but things are changing. Nearly 90% of the wrestlers selected for the Under-23 World Championships today are junior athletes, reflecting the rise of a promising new generation in Indian women’s wrestling.”

The World U23 Championships are scheduled from October 20 to 27, and Dahiya expects a promising show from the Indian contingent. “I hope these new girls will perform well and win medals for the country,” he added confidently.

Indian Wrestling League set to return in January 2026

Dahiya also revealed that the Indian Wrestling League (IWL) will make a comeback in January 2026, nearly a decade after its first edition in 2015.

“This league is a golden opportunity for our wrestlers. Earlier, wrestling faced some setbacks, but now athletes will get to compete with foreign wrestlers, gain experience, and improve their game,” he said.

According to Dahiya, the league’s revival will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between junior and senior levels by ensuring regular, competitive exposure for Indian wrestlers.

Tackling weight-cutting issues

Discussing India’s recent struggles at the senior level, Dahiya pointed out that extreme weight-cutting remains one of the key challenges for women wrestlers.

“We win medals at the junior world level, but not as many in seniors because our girls often lose one or two kilos before tournaments. That affects strength and stamina,” he explained.

The national coaching team is now focusing on awareness programs and sessions to help athletes manage their fitness scientifically.

“Earlier, some wrestlers would go without food or water for days just to make weight — it kills a person. Now, we are guiding them to play in their natural weight categories and avoid such practices,” Dahiya said.

Eyes on the future

Looking ahead to the Asian Games next year, Dahiya remains optimistic.

“Our senior results dipped recently, but things are improving. These young girls will gain valuable experience through the U23 Worlds, national camps, and the upcoming league,” he noted.

On India’s medal hopes in Serbia, Dahiya was confident: “We will definitely win three to four medals.”

Under the leadership of India’s national coach Virender Dahiya, women’s wrestling is set for a revival — driven by young talent, modern training, and a renewed focus on athlete well-being.