Wrestling: Meenakshi knocks out Antim Panghal from Asian C'ships trials

New Delhi: The two-time world championships medalist Antim Panghal shock exit from the selection trials for the upcoming 2026 Asian Wrestling C'ships, missing out on the Indian team.

She was stunned by the 25-year-old Meenakshi in the women's 53kg final, losing the bout on a pinfall in the dying moments after trailing 2-6 on the scoreboard.

Meenakshi countered all the low attempted moves of Antim efficiently to book her spot for the senior Asian Championships for the first time.

She continued her wonderful form this year, having a perfect record at the Pro Wrestling League and then a silver medal at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series.

"I had the confidence from the start, as every time I make mistakes just because of my self-doubt, but this time I thought there was nothing to lose and had my plans for this win", Meenakshi told The Bridge after her bout.

There was another big surprise in the heavyweight category as Kajal Dhochak came from behind to defeat the favourite Priya Malik 4-2 in the women's 76 Kg final.

Meanwhile, some of the other top wrestlers, Neelam Sirohi (50 Kg) and Manisha Bhanwala (57 Kg), had a comfortable outing, winning their bouts on technical superiority.

The defending champion Manisha will return to the Asian Championships for her second title, but this time in a different weight class. She had won the gold medal in 62kg.

On the other hand, the former world medalist Mansi Ahlawat will hold India's fort in 62Kg after wins over Savita and Bhagyashree Fand to win the spot in this highly competitive weight class.

Elsewhere, Mansi Lather earned the spot in 68 kg weight class as Nisha Dahiya withdrew from the selection trials, citing an injury.

Meanwhile, India also selected its 10-member team for the men's freestyle section at the different selection trials in Lucknow.

Unlike women's freestyle, there were not many surprises in the men's section, with the usual favourites Sujeet Kalkal (65Kg), Vicky (97 Kg) and Dinesh (125 Kg) winning the trials.

However, the reigning Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat decided to compete in the non-Olympic weight class of 61Kg but still booked his spot for the Asian C'ships.

In his absence, Ankush won the 57 kg title and confirmed his ticket to Bishkek. On the other hand, Jaideep (74Kg) returned to the Indian team after a long Injury break.

Indian freestyle Team for Asian C'ships

Women: Neelam Sirohi (50 Kg), Meenakshi (53 Kg), Hanshika Lamba (55 Kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57 Kg), Neha Sangwan (59 Kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62 Kg), Monika (65 Kg), Mansi Lather (68Kg), Harshitha (72 Kg), Kajal Dhocjak (76 Kg)

Men: Ankush (57 Kg), Aman Sehrawat (61 Kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65 Kg), Abhimanyou (70 Kg), Jaideep (74 Kg), Sandeep Mann (79 Kg), Mukul Dahiya (86Kg), Punit Kumar (92 Kg), Vicky (97 Kg), Dinesh Shankar (125 Kg)

Team selected for 2026 Beach Asian Games

The second place finishers in four women's categories were also selected for the upcoming 2026 Asian Beach Games, where a few wrestling weight classes will feature.

Men: Siddharth (70kg), Amit (80kg), Aryan (90kg), Jaspooran Singh (90+kg)

Women: Priyanshi Prajapat (50kg), Pushpa Yadav (UP), Jaspreet Kaur (70kg), Priya Malik (70+kg)